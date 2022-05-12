Soc Trang Center for Disease Control



The total value of bidding packages related to Viet A Joint Stock Company was over VND30 billion (US$1.3 million). Of this figure, the Provincial Department of Health used VND11.3 billion (US$487,000) for purchase of medical equipment, and the Soc Trang Center for Disease Control (CDC Soc Trang) spent more than VND19 billion (US$819,000) on buying medical equipment and supplies of Viet A Joint Stock Company through via Hop Nhat Science Company Limited.In addition, other units under the Department of Health of Soc Trang Province also borrowed medical equipment, supplies and test kits for Covid-19 prevention and control from businesses in other provinces with a total value at the borrowing time of over VND142 billion (US$6 million).During the implementation, acceptance and liquidation process of contracts for the procurement of medical equipment, chemicals and consumable medical supplies, Hop Nhat Science Company supported VND385.1 million (US$16,600) in cash for the kitchen of CDC Soc Trang without an official letter, a handover ceremony between the two parties or any direction of the functional agency.As for the support cost of VND385.1 million (US$16,600), the Soc Trang Province Inspectorate proposed to withdraw and remit the money to the Vietnam State Treasury.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong