CDC Khanh Hoa Director prosecuted for violations in Covid-19 test kit purchase

The office of CDC Khanh Hoa. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of June 17, Khanh Hoa Police prosecuted Huynh Van Dong, Director of CDC Khanh Hoa. Tran Quoc Huy, 41, Head of the Department of Organization and Administration of this center, was also charged with the crime of violating regulations on bidding activities, causing serious consequences, related to the procurement of Covid-19 test kits from Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company.



However, Huynh Van Dong had an accident and was under treatment, so he was out on bail, while Tran Quoc Huy was arrested and detained. These two CDC officials were determined to have violated regulations on bidding activities, causing serious consequences in the procurement of medical equipment and Covid-19 test kits.



Police search and seize documents at the office of CDC Khanh Hoa. (Photo: SGGP)



Previously, in February 2022, the provincial police asked the provincial Department of Justice to notify all notary offices in the province not to carry out procedures for buying, selling, transferring, gifting, and mortgaging property for Huynh Van Dong, 55, Director of CDC Khanh Hoa, and nine other CDC officials because of their involvement in violations. Regarding violations of CDC Khanh Hoa, the provincial police previously asked the Property Valuation Council in criminal proceedings to determine the value of medical equipment purchased by the provincial CDC during the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.



Tran Quoc Huy, 41, Head of the Department of Organization and Administration of CDC Khanh Hoa, is arrested. (Photo: SGGP)



The purchase of Covid-19 test kits was carried out through Hop Nhat Science Company in the form of online bidding and competitive offering. The buying price is from VND367,500 ($15.89) to VND509,250 ($22.03) for a kit.

In the 2020-2021 period, the provincial CDC purchased 63,280 test kits manufactured by Viet A Company, worth more than VND26.2 billion (US$1.13 million). In 2021 alone, CDC Khanh Hoa spent more than VND23.82 billion to buy 58,580 Covid-19 test kits.





By Phu Khanh – Translated by Thanh Nha