CDC Director in Thua Thien-Hue prosecuted related to testing kit case

CDC Director in Thua Thien-Hue is prosecuted related to testing kit case





Hoang Van Duc and Ha Thuc Nhat were arrested by the Thua Thien - Hue Provincial Police on February 18 for the act of ‘violating regulations on bidding causing serious consequences, according to article 222 in the Criminal Code 2017.

The two defendants were prosecuted because they are involved in the case of Viet A Company's Covid-19 test kits. The Investigation Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security has been investigating violations of regulations on raising the price of Covid-19 testing kits from Viet A Company

In addition, the authorities also conducted a search of the two defendants’ offices at the CDC headquarters in Thua Thien - Hue.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper, CDC Thua Thien - Hue is one of the agencies announced by the Ministry of Public Security to be involved in the case of Viet A Company’s Covid-19 test kits.

Starting from December 10, 2021, the Investigative Police Agency conducted an emergency search of 16 locations in eight localities including Hanoi, Hai Duong, Thua Thien-Hue, Binh Duong, Long An, Can Tho, Nghe An and summoned many individuals involved in the case. In April 2020, Viet A Company was licensed by the Ministry of Health to distribute Covid-19 test kits. Since then, Viet A Company has supplied Covid-19 test kits to CDCs and other medical facilities in 62 provinces and cities across the country, with a revenue of nearly VND4 trillion.





By Van Thang – Translated by Anh Quan