CDC Dak Lak’s director and five partners in crime prosecuted, arrested

CDC Dak Lak, where arrestee Trinh Quang Tri works.

According to initial investigation, from July, 2020 to November, 2021, the CDC Dak Lak carried out the Covid-19 tests in the locality so it had made an advance on payment for biological products and materials for testing and had received 87,497 test kits.

Dak Lak Province People's Procuracy ratifies the decisions of prosecuting Director of Center for Diseases Control (CDC) of Dak Lak Province Trinh Quang Tri along with five partners in crime



The functional forces identified the serious case causing property damage to the State of over VND6 billion (US$257,000).

