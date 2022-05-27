CDC Dak Lak’s director and five partners in crime prosecuted, arrested

CDC Dak Lak, where arrestee Trinh Quang Tri works.
According to initial investigation, from July, 2020 to November, 2021, the CDC Dak Lak carried out the Covid-19 tests in the locality so it had made an advance on payment for biological products and materials for testing and had received 87,497 test kits.In order to pay part of the advance payment, the individuals of CDC Dak Lak had validated documents with four bidding packages for the procurement of the biological products, Covid-19 test kits and medical materials for testing with a total payment of more than VND13 billion (US$558,000). After that, the provincial CDC proceeded the payment order of test kits for Viet A Company and other ones with the price higher than the actual price of Viet A Company.
Dak Lak Province People's Procuracy ratifies the decisions of prosecuting Director of Center for Diseases Control (CDC) of Dak Lak Province Trinh Quang Tri along with five partners in crime
The functional forces identified the serious case causing property damage to the State of over VND6 billion (US$257,000).