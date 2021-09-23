  1. Law

Can Tho police bust VND150-billion online gambling ring

An online gambling ring was busted by the Department of Police of the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho, the department’s director, Major General Nguyen Van Thuan reported on September 22.
Can Tho police bust VND150-billion online gambling ring ảnh 1 The online gambling ring is broken with allegedly transacted bets worth more than VND150 billion. (Photo: SGGP)
The ring was run by Ngo The Trung of Can Tho City’s Binh Thuy District, Nguyen Hoang Quan of Bac Lieu City in Bac Lieu Province and Le Nguyen of Soc Trang Province’s Ke Sach District.16 suspects have been arrested.
The online gambling included illegal football betting and the sale of illegal lottery with allegedly transacted bets worth more than VND150 billion (US$6.58 million).
Can Tho police bust VND150-billion online gambling ring ảnh 2 Masterminds of the online gambling ring 

