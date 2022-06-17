C08 launches patrol to handle violations of alcohol level, overloaded vehicles

Specifically, the traffic police will concentrate on detecting and handling violatiors on expressways, national highways, provincial roads and black spots of traffic accidents; gather forces, equipment and devices to strictly handle violations of alcohol concentration; proactively prevent acts against law enforcement officers and public disturbance; strictly handle means of road transport carrying oversize cargos.
Additionally, the functional forces will propagandize and mobilize restaurant, bar and discotheque owners to remind their customers in compliance with regulations of the law on prevention and control of harms of liquor and beer abuse, and no drink-driving.
Additionally, the functional forces will propagandize and mobilize restaurant, bar and discotheque owners to remind their customers in compliance with regulations of the law on prevention and control of harms of liquor and beer abuse, and no drink-driving.