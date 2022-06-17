  1. Law

C08 launches patrol to handle violations of alcohol level, overloaded vehicles

The Traffic Police Department (C08) under the Ministry of Public Security informed that the traffic police of C08 and the traffic police of local units nationwide will deploy patrols to handle violations relating to the alcohol concentration of drivers, speeding, overloaded and oversized vehicles in three months starting from June 20 following the direction of the Prime Minister. 

Specifically, the traffic police will concentrate on detecting and handling violatiors on expressways, national highways, provincial roads and black spots of traffic accidents; gather forces, equipment and devices to strictly handle violations of alcohol concentration; proactively prevent acts against law enforcement officers and public disturbance; strictly handle means of road transport carrying oversize cargos.

Additionally, the functional forces will propagandize and mobilize restaurant, bar and discotheque owners to remind their customers in compliance with regulations of the law on prevention and control of harms of liquor and beer abuse, and no drink-driving.

