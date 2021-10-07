Bird nest, dried seahorses hidden in containers of blood clams

Bird nest, dried seahorses are hidden in containers of blood clams



According to the company’s customs declaration, the containers contain more than 21 tons of frozen whole blood cockles imported from Indonesia, worth about VND2 billion. The shipment arrived at Cat Lai port at the end of September 2021.

Because customs officials doubted the consignment, they stopped customs clearance and opened containers to check on October 6.

When opening the containers, officials detected in addition to imported blood cockles in accordance with the customs declaration, hundreds of cartons without customs declaration, including shredded bird's nest, dried seahorse, dried sea dragonfish, fangs and horns hidden inside the container.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based Vietnam Customs will further investigate the case.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan