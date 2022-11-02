Binh Duong razes large-scale children trafficking ring

Colonel Tran Van Chinh, Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Public Security provides information at the press conference.



The information was provided by Colonel Tran Van Chinh, Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Public Security at a press conference yesterday on socio-economy situation in Binh Duong Province in October of 2022.

Accordingly, through the testimonies of arrestees, there have been 31 cases of infant trafficking. Of these, only seven case have been identified.

According to the Department of Public Security of Binh Duong Province, the trickery of subjects involved in the criminal ring was looking for those unaffordable for nurturing their newborns and connecting them with those in need to make a profit.

Currently, the Binh Duong Province Department of Public Security is collaborating with functional forces of provinces and cities nationwide to continue the investigation and clarify the criminal case.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong