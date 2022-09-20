Bangladeshi man imprisoned for fraud, appropriation of assets





Abedin Ahmed (Photo: Ha Noi Moi Newspaper)



The trial found that in mid-2018, Abedin Ahmed, 42, entered Vietnam and temporarily resided in an apartment in Quang An ward of Hanoi’s Tay Ho district. While living here, Abedin Ahmed fell into a relationship with Nguyen Thi Hong Ngat, 27, in Gia Lam district.

Through Ngat, Ahmed contacted 10 others, promising to help them travel to Canada to work in Akhavanfood Sherbrooke W. Montresal company, with a monthly salary of VND100 million ( US$4,200) plus accommodations.

Believing in him, from December 2018 to May 2019, the 10 sent him a total of $36,490. He also borrowed Ngat $1,800 for personal expenses.

However, the Bangladeshi man failed to fulfil his commitment.

Realising Ahmed’s fraud, Ngat lodge a complaint to the police. On October 27, 2021, Ahmed surrendered to the Hanoi City Police.

The Quebec-headquartered company also told the Vietnamese investigation agency that it did not have demand of recruiting labourers from Vietnam.

According to the investigation agency, Ngat directly collected money from the victims, and signed the receipts. However, she then handed the money to Ahmed, and did not benefit from the collection or know how he handled the procedures and documents. Therefore, the agency concluded that she was not an accomplice of Ahmed.

VNA