The Police Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security arrests Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group Corporation, to investigate for misappropriating assets



The temporary suspension of fluctuations in assets will include real estate, shares, contributed capital, shares owned by the defendants, individuals and companies involved in the fraud to appropriate property at Van Thinh Phat Group Company and related units, organizations and individuals.

The investigating police agency of the Ministry of Public Security has sent a document to the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment requesting cooperation in providing information and documents to serve the investigation of the Van Thinh Phat case “Fraudulent appropriation of property” and related units, organizations, and individuals.

The suspension of asset fluctuations is applicable to 762 companies in Hanoi, and 14 related individuals.





