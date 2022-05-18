Additional illegal sand mining case detected in Can Gio sea

A barge with over 800 cubic meters of illegally mined sand along with 14 pumping machines is found in Can Gio sea





In the inspection process, 50-year-old barge owner and captain Nguyen Cong Tuyen was required to stop the sand pump and submit documents related to sand exploitation permit; however, the man failed to submit any relevant documents related to the operation.

The border guard forces made a record for handling the barge operator and took the barge anchor at naval squadron No.2 in Can Thanh Town, Can Gio District for verification, investigation and handling according to the regulation.



Earlier, the border guard forces had arrested three barges along with 2,500 cubic meters of mined sand without legal documents in Can Gio sea in the early morning of May 16.

By Tran Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong