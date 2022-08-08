Actor Hong Dang, musician Ho Hoai Anh return home, face disciplinary actions

Mr. Ta Quang Dong shared that two artists would have to notify to the unit initially as soon as they return home.

As for the case of actor Hong Dang, People's Artist Trung Hieu, Director of the Hanoi Drama Theater said that the unit would impose strict disciplinary action for his violation when the actor returns to the country.

According to him, until the morning of August 8, the Hanoi Drama Theater has not received any contact or official report on Hong Dang's return.



Pursuant to the Law on Public Employees, if Hong Dang travel abroad for 1.5 months without asking for permission, he will face the highest disciplinary action of terminating his work contract, added the People's Artist Trung Hieu.

Regarding musician Ho Hoai Anh, previously, the Vietnam National Academy of Music said that the unit would establish a disciplinary committee to consider the extent of his violation following the Law on Public Employees.





By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong