39 prisoners in HCMC granted amnesty on National Day holiday

The detention centers under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security this morning held a ceremony to announce and grant the amnesty decision of the State President to 39 prisoners being eligible for a reduction of their terms and release early on the occasion of National Day (September 2) holiday. 
Particularly, of the pardoned prisoners, there were 25 prisoners at Chi Hoa Prison, ten prisoners at Bo La Prison and four at prisons of city districts.

Those prisoners have had a progressive reformation process, well complied with the rules and regulations of the prisons and detention houses, actively studied and worked and had clear residences.
Some photos at the ceremony of granting the amnesty decision of the State President to prisoners:
