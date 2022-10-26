3,482 cosmetic products from abroad confiscated in Ho Chi Minh City

The cosmetic products from RoK without any invoices and documents are confiscated.

The interdisciplinary forces on market management raided I.C.E Forwarding Services Trading Company Limited at 9A Song Thuong, Tan Binh District and detected 3,482 sealed cosmetic products from the Republic of Korea.

The confiscated products did not have the receipt number of cosmetic products, Vietnamese sub-label, with unknown origin in cosmetic.During the inspection, the representative of I.C.E company confessed that all cosmetic products were purchased on the market without invoices and documents, and the cosmetics have not been traded in the market.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong