Land clearance task for Ring Road 4 of capital region boosted

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi yesterday held a seminar themed ‘Calling upon the unity of citizens to quickly complete Ring Road No.4 construction project in Hanoi’.



Chairwoman Nguyen Lan Huong of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Hanoi said that to ensure the building project of Ring Road No.4 in the capital region to start this June and finish at the end of 2026 for full operation in 2027, there must be a strong determination from the whole political system.

She therefore proposed that the Fatherland Front Committees at all levels as well as state units in 7 related districts accelerate their propaganda tasks so that the public clearly understand the importance of Ring Road No.4. Meanwhile, all information associated with the project must be transparent and publicized so as to create harmony to maintain the progress of the land clearance schedule established before.

Ring Road No.4 – Capital Region is a critical construction project of the nation, with a length of 112.8km. It passes Hanoi and the two provinces of Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, with a total investment of over VND85 trillion (US$3.6 billion).