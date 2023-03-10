Land clearance for Ring Road No.3 accelerated

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday had a working session with Binh Chanh District People’s Committee on socio-economic missions and plans in 2023, including tasks related to Ring Road No.3 project.



In 2023, Binh Chanh District sets 20 main socio-economic goals, the most prominent of which are:

_Developing 30 convenience stores to serve the community

_Establishing 3 satellite clinics of main hospitals in the local clinics of communes and towns

In the working session, leaders of Binh Chanh District proposed that HCMC issue certificates of land use right, house and other land-attached assets ownership for households being resettled in construction projects whose investors have not fulfilled their financial obligation for the land.

The district also asked for allocated capital for the four projects of building Lang Le – Bau Co Bridge, Kenh Xang Bridge, the office of Da Phuoc Commune People’s Committee (having been completely knocked down), and the office of Vinh Loc A Commune People’s Committee (being degraded).

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong requested in the meeting that Binh Chanh District focus on speeding up the progress of land compensation and clearance for major projects, especially the one of Ring Road No.3 passing the district and the one of National Highway No.50 expansion.

In addition, the district should concentrate on addressing current problems arisen in the land clearance task in order to ensure the progress of major construction projects in HCMC and in the district itself.