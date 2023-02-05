Lam Chay Festival returns to Long An after Covid-19 outbreak

Lam Chay festival returned to the Mekong Delta province of Long An on February 4 (on the 14th in the first lunar month) after three years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival aims to preserve, restore and develop unique intangible cultural values and pay tribute to heroes for their great meritorious services in protecting the country and national independence.

The event also includes rituals to pray for good harvest, national prosperity and people's peace, heroic fallen soldiers as well as show respect for ancestors and founders of the land, and worship the souls of the dead.

The traditional festival took place at Tan Xuan Temple in Tam Vu Town in Chau Thanh District will run until February 6 (16th in the first lunar month).