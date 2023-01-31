Laborers back to work after Tet holiday

By January 30, almost of factories and enterprises in export processing zones and industrial zones in Ho Chi Minh City had resumed operations after the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) with the rate of workers reaching about 95 percent.

Yesterday morning, most workers returned to work after the Lunar New Year holiday. Workers of Dony Garment Company in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Chanh District were delighted to receive lucky money from company's leaders. Worker Son Thi My Lanh hoped that this year, the company will have many orders so that workers can have jobs and their income will increase. Company director Pham Quang Anh revealed from the end of 2022, the unit has prepared enough orders; plus, the company received the happy news in the first days of the new year that its partners in the US have accepted samples. This week, the company will negotiate with customers to sign the contract.

At noon on January 26, the family of Mr. Nguyen Dinh Luan, a worker at Printing Joint Stock Company No. 7 in Binh Tan District returned to their rental house in Ho Hoc Lam Street after coming back to his fatherland in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap during the Tet holiday. In the afternoon of the same day, 70 percent of workers returned to the rental houses in the neighborhood. Mr. Luan said he started to work the next day so today he had to return to the city adding that the company had a decent Tet holiday salary and bonus for employees, so every employee in the company was satisfied.

Mr. Cu Phat Nghiep, Chairman of the Trade Union of PouYuen Vietnam Company, said that according to the schedule, the company will resume operations on January 30. However, on the first working day of the year, only about 20 percent of workers return to work as the majority of workers stay in Ho Chi Minh City during the Lunar New Year and register to work from the first day. As for workers in provinces and cities far from Ho Chi Minh City, the company allows them to rest and reunite with their families for longer, so they don't go back to work until February 1.

Immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday in 2023, the Hanoi Labor Confederation established 6 teams to inspect the implementation of administrative discipline and grasp the situation of employees and employees after Tet in the capital city. As of January 30, 99.2 percent of businesses were open with 97.8 percent of employees returning to work. Elsewhere in the country, about 85 percent of workers in industrial zones in the Southern Province of Binh Duong returned to work by January 30. According to the Dong Nai Provincial Labor Confederation, most companies in the area - mainly in the mechanical, electronic and service industries - reopened on January 27.

Chairman of the Trade Union of Dai Dung Company in Binh Chanh District Nguyen Van Hung said that by January 30, about 85 percent of the total 1,300 workers had returned to the factory. The company provided free buses to take and pick up workers from northern provinces to their hometowns and back to Ho Chi Minh City.

Representative of the Trade Union of EPZs and IZs in Ho Chi Minh City said that by January 30, about 94 percent of factories and enterprises in EPZs and IZs in the southern metropolis had resumed operations. The rate of workers returning to the factory to work is about 95 percent. Mr. Nguyen Van Lam, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that according to the regulation, people must be back to work on January 27 which falls on Friday, so many businesses started on January 30 - Monday.

Due to the difficult production activities of some enterprises which had no choice but to cut the number of workers at the end of 2022; thus, workers have changed their minds. They no longer liked job hopping at the beginning of the year but they want more stable jobs. Besides, businesses also try to seek more orders, maintaining production and business activities to ensure job stability for employees.

In the first quarter of 2023, 499 enterprises need to recruit more than 14,300 employees in the field of the garment, leather and footwear, electricity - electronics, plastic chemistry and sale. Specifically, garment, leather and footwear companies need to recruit 5,000 employees while electricity - electronics companies need 2,200; plastic chemistry 800 laborers; and more than 1,000 salesmen.

In order to create a link between businesses and employees, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs closely cooperated with relevant units to grasp the situation, organize job exchanges and sessions to connect supply and demand, especially the connection between Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities. According to Mr. Nguyen Van Lam, in February 2023, Ho Chi Minh City has many job transaction activities.

In particular, the Youth Employment Service Center will coordinate with other units to organize the program to support workers in the provinces and cities of Can Tho, Ben Tre, Long An, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Gia Lai, and Kon Tum. In addition, the Employment Service Center of Ho Chi Minh City will organize many sessions and job exchange floors in the first quarter of 2023.