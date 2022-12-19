Labor unions prioritize supporting workers on Tet

Helping workers in disadvantaged circumstances to have a warm and sufficient Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), Vietnam’s biggest traditional festival, is a key task for trade unions at all levels.

At the recent 12th meeting of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL)’s Executive Board, VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang noted that with more than a month left until Tet, trade unions at all levels need to closely monitor the employment situation, especially the cutting of working hours or employment, in order to promptly propose and issue proper care policies for affected workers.

Localities housing large numbers of migrant workers should pay attention to those who cannot return to their hometowns for Tet and devise appropriate measures to ensure the group can enjoy the traditional festival like others, he said.

Labour federations across the country will spend about VND500 billion (over US$20.1 million) on organising activities and presenting gifts to labourers on Tet, according to the VGCL. Under a plan set by the general confederation, 1 million workers in difficult circumstances, including those who lost their jobs or were affected by natural disasters, will receive financial support worth at least VND500,000.

Trade unions at all levels will implement programmes to help poor workers to return to their home villages for Tet, and hold Tet celebrations for those who cannot return. Tet markets offering essential Tet goods at discount prices will be organised by the VGCL from the 15th – 25th day of Lunar December nationwide, especially in mountainous and remote areas.