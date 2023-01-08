Korean Air allowed to fly to Lam Dong

Korean Air – the flag carrier and the biggest airline of the Republic of Korea (RoK) - has been permitted to operate irregular flights carrying passengers between Incheon and Lien Khuong airport in Lam Dong Province from January 4-24.

In a document sent to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and relevant agencies, the Ministry of Transport informed them of the decision and emphasized that the flights must ensure compliance with current regulations and directions of the Prime Minister, and instructions of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport on Covid-19 disease prevention and control.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam is asked to coordinate with relevant agencies to arrange personnel and infrastructure to serve international flights operated by the Korean Air, ensuring safety and security.