Kon Tum Province should develop advantageous industries, services

Kon Tum Province yesterday held a ceremony to celebrate its 110 th anniversary and announce the Prime Minister’s decision to recognize Kon Tum City as a grade-2 urban area.



In the ceremony, Vo Van Thuong – standing member of the Central Committee’s Secretariat of the Vietnam Communist Party –praised the achievements of Kon Tum Province in the past few years.

He then proposed certain development directions of the province in the upcoming time for a more sustainable growth: effectively implementing the program to build new and enhanced rural areas, focusing on industries and services of high value, especially eco-tourism and produce processing industry. Also, any projects harming the local environment must be completely rejected.

Particularly, the potential of Ngoc Linh Ginseng must be taken better advantage of by establishing national concentrated medicinal plant and processing area.

Before this ceremony, Mr. Thuong and the delegation of the central Party Committee had had a working session with the Standing Committee of Kon Tum Province Party Committee about results of implementing the Resolution of the 13th Central Party Congress, the Resolution of the 16th Provincial Party Congress.

He commented that Kon Tum Province has a critical position regarding national defense and security, and that the efforts of both the local authorities and citizens have brought about valuable achievements, mostly notably an increase in forest area.

He then recommended that in the near future, Kon Tum Province should prioritize the task of caring for the life of its residents, sustainably maintaining results of the poverty reduction program, increasing the living standards of people, strengthening the national defense among minority communities and along the borderline of 300km, guarding the surface area of current forests.