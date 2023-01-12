Kon Tum proposes to build concrete bridge crossing Dak To Kan River

The People's Committee of Tu Mo Rong District in Kon Tum Province, on January 11, said that it had recently sent a document to patrons and the Thien Tam (Kind Heart) Foundation, asking for urgent support to build a concrete bridge to La Giong and Ngoc Nang No.1 villages in Dak Ro Ong Commune in Tu Mo Rong District to ensure people's lives when crossing the river.

According to Mr. Bui The Toan, Chairman of the People's Committee of Dak Ro Ong Commune, La Giong and Ngoc Nang No.1 villages have 140 households with 588 people. Poor households account for 40 percent. These two villages have a total area of about 200 hectares of land for growing cassava and coffee. From the center of the commune, if people want to enter the residential cluster in these two villages, they have to cross the Dak To Kan River, with a riverbed of about 60m. On this river, the authorities built a suspension bridge, but now this suspension bridge has degraded seriously. Only motorbikes can pass this suspension bridge.

Local people who want to transport agricultural products have to wade through the river, putting their lives and properties at risk. Notably, in the months of the rainy season, the river water level rises, so farmers cannot transport agricultural products outside to sell, leading to rotting cassava, affecting their income.