Khanh Hoa Province sets target of welcoming 4 million visitors in 2023

The People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province has just issued a plan to implement an action program for the local tourism industry in 2023 with a set target of welcoming over four million travelers staying in the locality.

Of these, there will be 2.5 million domestic visitors and 1.5 million turns of foreigners with total tourism revenue of VND21 trillion (US$889 million).

According to Director of Khanh Hoa Provincial Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, this year, the Central coastal province will concentrate on works of the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and fighting, carrying out key projects and plans such as building and promoting Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa tourism in association with promotion activities, attracting key international tourist markets and developing local tourism products and so on.

Additionally, the province will propose mechanisms and policies to remove difficulties for tourism businesses and continue to make documents to propose recognition of the Northern Cam Ranh Peninsula Tourist Area as a national tourist site.