Joyful crowds in run-up to Lunar New Year

The streets and supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City were filled with joyful crowds in the run-up to the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

As the Lunar New Year 2023 is approaching, some large markets such as Ben Thanh in District 1, Binh Tay in District 6 or supermarkets, and commercial centers in Go Vap District, Tan Binh District were crowded with shoppers.

The number of people flocking to shop at supermarkets and commercial centers increased sharply compared to weekdays. According to incomplete statistics of the supermarket system Co.opmart, MM Mega Market, BigC, and Go!, sales in the past few days increased by 1.5-2 times compared to normal days, even some supermarkets increased almost three times compared to two days ago.

Buyers can buy many ready-made food items, Tet gift baskets, fashion clothes, and cosmetics of all kinds at a discount of 5 percent-50 percent. Good prices plus attractive incentives have really encouraged consumers to spend more on the last days of the lunar year.

Ms. Nguyen Thuy Vui in Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City bought a dress because Co.opmart has reduced from VND 700,000 to VND 450,000. Moreover, according to her, vegetables, fruits, and confectionery of all kinds are also being discounted, creating favorable conditions for buyers. A representative of Saigon Co.op revealed that about 60,000 gift baskets with a discount of up to 15 percent have been sold daily.

Elsewhere in the city, representatives of Hoc Mon, Binh Dien and Thu Duc wholesale markets said that now goods have been flooded in the markets following high purchasing power. Specifically, Hoc Mon wholesale market has seen an increase of 20 percent in the number of goods compared to weekdays. Particularly today, goods to the market increased by about 70 percent compared to normal days or 4,000 tons.

The volume of goods at the Binh Dien wholesale market these days also increased by about 50 percent compared to weekdays, reaching about 4,800 tons meanwhile, the volume of goods arriving at the Thu Duc wholesale market also increased sharply. The amount of vegetables at the market is estimated to be roughly 1,800-2,000 tons, an increase of 20 percent compared to normal days while 2,200-4,000 tons of fruit were transported to the market doubling that of weekdays and 250-300 tons of fresh flowers.

Small traders said that prices of some items such as seafood, fresh flowers and fruits increased by 15 percent - 20 percent due to the sudden increase in consumption demand. The remaining items are forecasted to increase slightly.

At the end of the lunar year, many homemade products were delivered to customers in all over Ho Chi Minh City. Displaying photos of papaya, and sauerkraut of all kinds that have just been sent to guests, 65-year-old Nguyen Thi Tuyet Hoa on Le Quang Dinh Street, Binh Thanh District, said before, she made nearly 500 jars of melons of all kinds at the price of VND80,000-VND150,000 a jar. This year, the number of orders nearly doubled.

During this Tet holiday, specialties from all regions were transported into the southern metropolis such as Ca Mau dried shrimp, Tuyen Quang pig tongue bamboo shoots, Bac Kan kitchen pork, and Binh Phuoc cashew nuts. According to Mr. Pham Xuan Thanh, the owner of the business Con tom rung (Wild shrimp brand in Ca Mau dried shrimp), this year, customers like to order a 0.5kg box to use as a gift, with the price of VND 900,000. At the same time, special cakes such as must-have cakes banh chung (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake), banh tet (Vietnamese cylindrical sticky rice cake), palanquin, and fish sauce from many regions are also very popular.

Mr. Nguyen Phuong Nam, who specializes in selling Tet specialties in District 5, said that items such as sticky rice cakes with Laotian filling, Camellia leaves, and salted eggs were sold like hot cakes. Most are homemade cakes, with the price of VND90,000-VND140,000 a cake. The seller recommended early order to avoid being out of stock.

Online sales channels have really blossomed recently, giving consumers a variety of choices. Ms. Ngoc Hoa, a native of Dak Lak, said that after she makes a phone call and specialties from all over the North, Central and South will be available at home.