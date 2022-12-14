Japanese composer Kitaro to perform in Vietnam

Worldwide famous Japanese recording artist, composer, musician, arranger, and the winner of a Grammy and a Golden Globe Award Kitaro will travel to Vietnam for participating in popstar Ha Anh Tuan’s concert titled "The Glorious Horizon" which is scheduled to take place in the northern province of Ninh Binh on February 24-25, 2023.

Kitaro is a pioneer in the New Age genre, styled Kitaro in Japanese. The genre is known for blending folk music with electronic instruments. The Grammy and Golden Globe-winning Kitaro has garnered global acclaim over a three-decade-long career with a signature sound and a pioneering fusion of cultures, techniques and spheres of consciousness that are truly his own.

His ongoing inspirational musical message of Peace and Love allows Kitaro to take his fans to the four corners of the globe, shining the spotlight of his musical message on audiences as he inspires fans from around the world.

Ha Anh Tuan is one of the country’s leading pop stars and well-known for delivering awe-inspiring music. His signature ballad and R&B songs have been hits among Vietnamese youth for decades.

Tuan won the promising singer award and entered the top three at "Sao Mai Diem Hen" (Music Star Rendezvous) 2006, a music contest organized by Vietnam Television starting in 2004 and regarded as one of the biggest national music competitions.

He won two awards, including “Music Video Series” for his series of acoustic music concerts “See Sing Share” and “Program of the Year” for his concert “Nguoi dan ong va bong hoa tren nguc trai” (A man and a flower on the left side of his chest) at the 2019 Devotion Music Awards which honors V-pop artists and their achievements based on their performance.

Alongside the government in the fight against Covid-19, Tuan together with founders of the Viet Vision Media Advertising Company, director Cao Trung Hieu and producer Vo Do Minh Hoang, and friends financed the entire cost of the installation of three negative-pressure isolation rooms worth EUR25,000 of each where Covid-19 patients could be treated in 2020.