Japanese businesses encouraged to invest in new fields in Vietnam

Vietnam always encourages Japanese businesses to expand their investment cooperation in new fields.

Vietnamese Prime Minister (PM) Pham Minh Chinh pledged that the Vietnamese government will accompany the business community in the fields of infrastructure, energy, manufacturing industry, high-quality agriculture, information technology, smart cities, financial services, banking, innovation and equitization of state-owned enterprises.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received a delegation from the Japan Business Federation (KEIDANREN), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) within the framework of Vietnam- Japan high-level economic seminar.

At the reception, the Prime Minister highly appreciated the practical and effective contributions of JICA, JBIC, KEIDANREN and the Vietnam - Japan Economic Committee under KEIDANREN Vietnam in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects and training projects; and supports from the Japanese side in improving the investment environment and Vietnam's competitiveness.

Vietnam and Japan have seen a substantial, strong and comprehensive development relationship in many fields; especially, Japan is Vietnam's leading economic partner.

Thus, PM Chinh suggested JICA and JBIC continue to discuss and coordinate closely with Vietnamese agencies to seek more effective cooperation methods in the upcoming time.

In addition, the Vietnam - Japan Economic Committee and KEIDANREN were offered to closely coordinate with Vietnamese agencies through policy dialogue activities, and provide information and experiences to Vietnamese functional agencies heading to an attractive investment environment.