Japan offers non-refundable aid for three projects in Vietnam

A ceremony to sign a contract to provide non-refundable aid from Japan worth US$252,528 for three projects took place at the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City on March 7.

The aid contract is a part of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program.

The fund will be spent on medical equipment for hearing-impaired children at the Center for Support and Development of Inclusive Education in Ca Mau Province; building three classrooms and toilets at Ward 8/1 Primary School in Ca Mau city; equipping cardiovascular ultrasound machines for Gia Dinh People's Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Grant Assistance for Grass Roots and Human Security Projects was first introduced by the Government of Japan in 1989 to meet the various needs of developing countries.

From 1995 to the beginning of 2022, the Japanese side gave aid of US$17,400 billion to 216 projects in 26 provinces and cities of Southern Vietnam, mostly in the fields of education, health care, agriculture and rural infrastructure.