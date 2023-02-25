Japan, HCMC head to new cooperation milestones

Japan is eager for and always gives support to Ho Chi Minh City in expanding exchanges and cooperation with its partners, including the two-side localities, which the city signed friendship cooperation agreements.

This was the statement from Mizushima Kozo, President of the Japanese Business Association in Ho Chi Minh City at a meeting between the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnamese, Japanese enterprises which was organized by the HCMC People’s Committee in the afternoon of February 24.

Speaking at the reception, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the meeting is an opportunity for departments, agencies, leaders of the city, Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises to share information, seek suitable partners as well as oriented and determined cooperation plans in the upcoming time.

As for the Japanese side, the President of the Japanese Business Association in Ho Chi Minh City highly appreciated the support of the city government for the Japanese business community.

According to a survey from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in 2022, 60 percent of Japanese investors in Vietnam desired to expand their business activities in the market in the next one to two years.

This is the second time that the proportion in Vietnam being the highest among all Southeast Asian countries.

The trade promotion activities of Japanese enterprises in Vietnam have developed more and more, proving the attractiveness of the Vietnamese market to the Japanese business community.

On this occasion, the leaders of the Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises discussed and issued proposals for expanding cooperation in many fields.

On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai had a meeting with Takei Shunsuke, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan on his journey of visiting and working in the city.

Sharing with Mr. Takei Shunsuke, Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized that the city always treasures and appreciates the good relationship between Vietnam and Japan, and makes its efforts to strengthen and develop the relationship.

Moreover, the city has always paid attention and coordinated with the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to successfully organize cultural, people-to-people exchange and economic activities with Japan.

Regarding the Vietnam - Japan Festival 2023, Chairman Phan Van Mai highly appreciated and considered that the event will be one of the key activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam- Japan diplomatic relations. Besides, the city highly expected to open a new period of cooperation between the two countries.

Chairman also shared the potential and development orientation of the city in the upcoming time; and suggested that the Japanese Government and partners would expand and diversify forms of cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to improving the integration capacity of the city and effectively spreading to the Southern Key Economic Region and other localities.

Japanese Deputy Minister Takei Shunsuke hoped that the opening ceremony of the Vietnam - Japan Festival 2023 will attract the concerns of residents.

According to Mr. Takei Shunsuke, the Japanese side highly appreciates the potentiality, role of the city and believed that the city will increasingly develop the investment environment, facilitate Japanese businesses, and contribute to strengthening the cooperative relationship between the two countries.

Japan is always concerned about bilateral relations in the future, including the implementation of ODA projects in Vietnam in general and in Ho Chi Minh City in particular.