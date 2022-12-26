Jan-Feb pensions, social insurance allowance to be paid at once in Jan

Vietnam Social Security has requested social insurance agencies of provinces, cities, and Vietnam Post Corporation to pay pensions and social insurance allowance in January and February 2023 at once in the payment period in January 2023.

According to the Vietnam Social Security, to fully and timely ensure the rights and interests of social insurance beneficiaries on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2023, the Vietnam Social Security has sent a document to the social insurance agencies of provinces, cities, and the Vietnam Post Corporation, requesting them to pay pensions and social insurance allowance in January and February 2023 at once in the payment period in January 2023.

Currently, the country has nearly 3.3 million people enjoying monthly pensions and social insurance allowance through flexible payment methods, such as cash, postal service, and personal bank account.

To receive pensions and social insurance allowance quickly and conveniently, Vietnam Social Security recommends that beneficiaries receive these benefits through personal bank accounts. Currently, about 61 percent of people receive social insurance and unemployment allowance through personal accounts in urban areas, exceeding the target assigned by the Prime Minister.

In addition, the Vietnam Social Security will also organize payments in cash at home for beneficiaries who cannot come to social insurance agencies to receive their allowance directly.