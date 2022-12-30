Investment policies of 11 projects in Phu Quoc Island withdrawn

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province has recently decided to take back investment policies of 11 projects in Phu Quoc Island, according to Conclusion 602, dated July 24, 2020, of the Government Inspectorate.

In addition, five other projects are being considered for investment policy withdrawal.

On December 30, Mr. Dang Vu Bang, Chief of the Office of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province, said that the Chairman of the provincial People's Committee had agreed to revoke the investment policies of 11 projects in Phu Quoc Island. The withdrawal is carried out following Conclusion 602 of the Government Inspectorate on the observance of legal policies in the work of planning, management, and use of land, management and exploitation of mineral resources, and environmental protection in Kien Giang Province in the 2011-2017 period.

In addition, five other projects are being considered for investment policy withdrawal because investors received capital contributions by land-use rights. The People's Committee of Kien Giang Province has assigned the Phu Quoc Economic Zone Management Board to work with investors who terminate the project operations voluntarily by written documents. After that, if investors want to reinvest, it will instruct them to follow the correct order and procedures.

The People's Committee of Kien Giang Province also requested the Phu Quoc Economic Zone Management Board to closely coordinate with the People's Committee of Phu Quoc City to manage land, especially State-owned land, after the projects are withdrawn. It must not let the situation of project land occupancy occur, making it difficult to call for and attract investment later.

Previously, implementing Conclusion 602 of the Government Inspectorate, Kien Giang Province had 23 units that conducted responsibilities reviews related to the management of land use, minerals, and environment in the 2011–2017 period.

Accordingly, the province criticized two chairmen, six vice chairmen, and six members of the provincial People's Committee, some leaders of departments, including Finance, Construction, Agriculture and Rural Development, and Natural Resources and Environment, the Economic Zone Management Board, the Tax Department, the Phu Quoc National Park, and Giong Rieng, Chau Thanh, Hon Dat, and Kien Luong districts. Phu Quoc District alone criticized 21 individuals and disciplined 16 individuals.

Kien Giang Province has retrieved money to submit to the State budget, including arrears from natural resources consumption tax of more than VND2.28 billion; natural resources consumption tax debt was more than VND2.67 billion, and the province has recovered more than VND2.26 billion; the irrecoverable amount is over VND411 billion because enterprises went bankrupt.