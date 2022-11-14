Welcome ceremony held for New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) (Photo: VNA)

Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.



This is the first official visit to Vietnam by PM Ardern since she took office in 2017.



During the visit, PM Ardern is scheduled to make a courtesy call on Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, meet President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, take part in a business dialogue between the two countries, participate in an event on agricultural connectivity, and visit Ho Chi Minh City.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) welcomes New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Photo: VNA) The trip is expected to help enhance political trust and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in such fields as politics - diplomacy, defense - security, economy, investment, labor, education, technology, climate change, and digital transformation.

VNA