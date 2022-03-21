Welcome ceremony held for Malaysian PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) chairs a welcome ceremony for his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob. (Photo: VNA)

Also present at the event were ministers and leaders of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education and Training, Vietnam News Agency, among others.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two PMs held talks.



This is his first tour to Vietnam since Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob took office in August 2021.

The Malaysian PM is scheduled to meet Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

The visit by Malaysian PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob aims to further the bilateral relations and cooperation in the post-pandemic period. It also offers a chance for both sides to explore new aspects of bilateral ties, discuss regional and international issues of common concern, and promote bilateral trade and investment.



The Vietnam-Malaysia traditional friendship and strategic partnership have been thriving towards the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (1973-2023).

Vietnamplus