Welcome ceremony held for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Children welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) at the official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)

The Chancellor and a high-ranking delegation of Germany are paying an official visit to Vietnam from November 13 - 14.



Right after the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks.



The German delegation includes Secretary of State and Federal Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit; Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Franziska Brantner; German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner; the Chancellor's foreign policy and national security advisor Jens Ploetner; the Chancellor’s economic policy advisor Steffen Meyer, among others.



Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)



Chancellor Scholz’s official trip to Vietnam is being made amid the intensive, effective, and comprehensive development of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



Germany has been one of the most important European partners of Vietnam for many years. Meanwhile, mutual trust and understanding have been increasingly enhanced through high-level delegation exchanges and fruitful cooperation mechanisms. During the visit, the German Chancellor is also set to take part in a press briefing, pay a courtesy call on Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, participate in a roundtable conference with Vietnamese and German enterprises, and attend an official banquet. Chancellor Scholz's official trip to Vietnam is being made amid the intensive, effective, and comprehensive development of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

