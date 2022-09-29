Welcome ceremony held for Cuba Prime Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) welcomes Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz (Photo: VNA)

Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.



This is Manuel Marrero Cruz’s first visit to a country outside Latin America since he took office in December 2019, and also the first to Vietnam by a Cuban leader since 2018.



The visit aims to promote the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders and develop Vietnam-Cuba special ties, manifesting both countries' determination to further tighten the loyal friendship and solidarity, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, Governments and peoples.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz (Photo: VNA) Earlier, the Cuban Government leader paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and is scheduled to pay courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and meet National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



The Cuban leader is welcomed by Vietnamese children (Photo: VNA)

Also on the occasion of the visit, the Cuban PM will witness the signing of cooperation agreements, attend a Cuba-Vietnam business forum, and meet leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, among other activities.





VNA