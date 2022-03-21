VNese, Laotian enterprises sign cooperation agreements on energy, transportation

Minister of Planning and Investment of Vietnam, Chairman of the Vietnam-Laos Cooperation Committee Nguyen Chi Dung and his counterpart Khamjane Vongphosy chair the workshop.



Within the framework of event, FLC Group Joint Stock Company and Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company (PetroTrade) signed a cooperation agreement to implement Vientiane- Vung Ang railway investment and construction project. Besides, T&T Group and Phongsubthavy Group also co-signed an agreement on cooperation, investment and development of energy projects along the Vietnam-Laos border to produce electricity and perform transmission, sale of electricity to Vietnam.

A view of the talk

Mr. Nguyen Chi Dung affirmed that the event followed the conclusion of the General Secretary of Vietnam and Laos at the recent meeting of the Politburo of the two countries in the capital city of Hanoi on January 9 that focused on deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam-Laos. Notably, they focused on the mutual economic cooperation and connectivity towards the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam- Laos diplomatic relations (on September 5, 1962 -2022) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (on July 18, 1977-2022).

The cooperation agreements aim to speed up the implementation of large-scale investment projects of Vietnamese enterprises in Laos and promote new investment cooperation projects in the upcoming time.This was the first major activity within the visit and working framework of the Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung in Laos.According to Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, many investment projects of Vietnamese enterprises in Laos are working effectively. They have have made significant contributions to socio-economic development, created jobs and improved incomes for thousands of workers, brought supplemental revenue for Lao budget from the fields of telecommunications, banking, rubber planting and processing, food production and processing. The Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam informed that Laos always ranks first among 78 countries and territories that attracted investment from Vietnam with 209 projects, total registered capital of US$5.1 billion. Meanwhile, Vietnam is the third largest investor in Laos.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong