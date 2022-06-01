VN targets strategic cooperation with Astrazeneca in vaccine, drug production

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Pascal Soriot, CEO/Executive Director at Astrazeneca (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Soriot to return to Vietnam after 25 years, Chinh attributed Vietnam’s achievements in the Covid-19 fight and economic development to practical contributions by many countries and organisations, including Astrazeneca that has quickly supplied its vaccine to Vietnam and given incentives to the Southeast Asian nation.

The Vietnamese government and people will forever bear in mind the valuable support from Astrazeneca, he stressed.

The PM told Soriot that thanks to the “5K message” - khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration), vaccines, medicines, technologies and public awareness, Vietnam has brought the pandemic under control and reopened its border since March 15.

He also shared Vietnam’s experience in social distancing, testing and treatment during the pandemic combat, and noted that the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) – the biggest regional sports even that was held safely and successfully in Vietnam earlier this month with the participation of thousands of athletes and mass audiences reflects region’s victory over the pandemic.

In reply, Soriot said his visit is intended to deepen the relations between the group and Vietnam, expressing his admiration and impression on the country’s efforts to fulfil its dual goals of pandemic containment and economic development, which, he emphasised, demonstrate the leadership and management capacity of the Vietnamese government.

As one of the three leading groups globally in the research and treatment of cancer and cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, AstraZeneca wishes to expand its presence in Vietnam, commits to closely cooperating with the Vietnamese government to improve the country’s medical capacity and develop its pharmaceutical industry, and stands ready to transfer vaccine production technology to Vietnam, he said.

Lauding Astrazeneca’s decision to invest US$90 million in pharmaceutical production in Vietnam, Chinh said the group’s development strategy completely matches Vietnam’s strategy, vision and mindset on protecting public health and sustainable development.

He called on the group to share its experience in management and personnel training, and support Vietnam to fulfil its goals of gas emission reduction as announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in the UK last year.

Soriot, in response, pledged that Astrazeneca will make more investments to help Vietnam in medical capacity improvement and personnel training.

The Executive Director said he was impressed by Vietnam’s commitments at the COP26, adding that Astrazeneca has been pouring $400 million into afforestation projects, aiming to grow 1 billion trees globally by 2026.

Soriot noted his hope that such project will be rolled out in Vietnam, helping Vietnam fulfil its goals of greenhouse gas emission reduction and green growth.

This is the third time the PM has had a working session with a leader of Astrazeneca, following the online talks on August 19, 2021 and an in-person meeting on November 2 the same year as part of his trip to the UK for the COP26.

Through the meetings, cooperation between the two sides has been deepened, contributing to implementing Vietnamese Party’s and State’s consistent policy of putting people’s health and safety at first and foremost.

