VN supports equitable Covid-19 vaccine distribution, human rights protection

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has called for equal distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the world at the UN meeting. AFP/VNA Photo

He made the statement during a deliberation of the Third Committee - Social, Humanitarian & Cultural Issues of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) chaired by Ambassador Mohamed Siad Doualeh (Djibouti), which will run from September 30 to November 19, within the 76th session of the UNGA.

Quy used the occasion to express Vietnam’s gratitude to partners, international organisations and people of worldwide for their support to Vietnam's fight against Covid-19.

To recover better and leave no one behind, he stressed the need for transitional leadership and strong political will, stating that recovery policies must ensure sustainability and inclusion.

Short, mid, and long-term measures need to place people at the center, with a focus on poverty reduction and hunger elimination as well as education and healthcare provisions for all, he added.

The Ambassador affirmed that human rights protection is in all countries’ interests and the promotion and protection of human rights should be based on constructive approach and dialogues.

In addition to not intervening in internal affairs, countries should respect territorial integrity and political independence in line with principles of the UN Charter and international law, as well as respect historical, social and cultural conditions, along with the context of nations' development.

Civil rights and political, economic, social and cultural rights or those for development must be treated as equal.

The Ambassador reiterated that promoting and protecting human rights are of top priority, an ultimate goal and momentum for Vietnam’s sustainable development.

He touched on Vietnam recent achievements in these fields, as well as the country’s commitments to engaging in dialogues and cooperation with UN bodies, special rapporteurs and independent experts of the UN Human Rights Council, in order to protect and promote human rights.

Participating countries said that they encounter obstacles in socio-economic development and vaccine access, especially African nations.