VN, Laos discuss border work, plan more collaboration

Apart from educating people on border laws, the two countries have also encouraged local residents to regulate their border stretches and border markers and facilitated cooperation between villages on both sides of the border.

The event was an opportunity for the two sides to discuss and assess their border work, carried out in accordance with the Protocol on the Vietnam-Laos borderline and national border markers, and the Agreement on Border and Border Gate Management Regulations, both signed in 2016.They also set out the directions and focus for border work in the future.Officials agreed that efforts have been made in the past year to maintain the border line and social security in the shared areas, despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.Progress has been made on border gate management and development between the two countries. Specifically, on August 14, the two Quảng Nam and Sekong provinces collaborated to inaugurate the Nam Giang–Dakta Ok border gate. Some other border gates have been reopened for goods transport.These efforts have increased peace and stability in the border areas, and strengthened the friendship and solidarity between the two Governments, States and their people, officials said.They all agreed to continue collaboration on border and border marks management through specific actions, such as proposing the two Governments to implement more measures to facilitate travels between the two countries while Covid-19 still exists, including the use of vaccine passports.They will also ask for the issuance and implementation of special policies and mechanisms to encourage investments in border areas, especially on Laos’ side.Officials all agreed to improve their border gate constructions and traffic infrastructure to boost trade in border areas, and keeping their soldiers and people informed on border regulations.A plan for the 32nd annual meeting between the delegations was signed at the meeting, which will take place in Laos in the fourth quarter of next year.

