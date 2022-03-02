VN calls for dialogue, protection of civilians at UNGA's session on Ukraine

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang speaks at the UNGA special session (Photo: VNA)



Addressing the UN General Assembly’s emergency special session on the situation in Ukraine on March 1, Giang welcomed the dialogue on February 28 between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, and expressed his hope that the parties will continue maintaining dialogue towards the above-mentioned solutions.

He emphasised the need to ensure security and safety of the people and protect essential infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law, and asked the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid for civilians.The Vietnamese representative also requested relevant parties to ensure security and safety for the expatriate communities living in Ukraine, including the Vietnamese community, and create favourable conditions for the evacuation of Vietnamese citizens to safe areas.The ambassador affirmed Vietnam's consistent stance of settling international disputes by peaceful means on the basis of respect for international law and the UN Charter, especially the principle of respect for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of nations, without interference in internal affairs and the use of force in international relations.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the hostilities, and appealed upon parties involved to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law.He added that the UN has allocated US$20 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to assist humanitarian activities.On March 2, the third and final day of the special session, the UN General Assembly is scheduled to vote on a resolution asking Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Vietnamplus