Vietnam’s tank team finish 4th in Army Games semifinals

The Vietnamese tank team (Photo: VNA)



This was the first time the Vietnam People's Army tank team have advanced to the semifinals in the category.

Overall, the team ran 13 rounds in 2 hours 10 minutes and defeated 19/24 targets, becoming the squad with the most goals shot down in the race.China finished first in 1 hour 51 minutes and 55 seconds, followed by Kazakhstan with 1 hour 53 minutes and 13 seconds, and Azerbaijan with 2 hours 1 minute 20 seconds. All the three teams shot down 16 targets.According to the organiser's rules, each participating team consist of three pools with three members each. Starting at the same time, they race, clear obstacles, and shoot at targets. It is not until a pool returns to the starting line can the next pool of that team begin its turn.