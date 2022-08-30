Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty popularized at Osaka fair

Posters, documents and photos displayed at the booth (Photo: VNA)

The trade fair was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka and the non-governmental organization Japan-Vietnam friendship association on August 27 and 28.



Large posters, documents, photos and video clips showing historic evidence affirming Vietnam's sovereignty over the Truong Sa and Hoang Sa archipelagos were displayed at the pavilion.



The event was attended by various Vietnamese and Japanese producers, importers and exporters of consumer goods as well as Vietnamese restaurants in Japan.



National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines was among exhibitors to introduce Vietnam’s destinations to local visitors.



The fair also featured music performances staged by Vietnamese and Japanese artists.

VNA