Vietnam’s peacekeeping engineering unit launches 1st humanitarian work in Abyei

Vietnamese officers welcomes local residents coming for health checkups (Photo: qdnd.vn)



The Vietnamese unit was in charge of health check-up and medicine provision for women and children, while the Pakistani forces took care of men.

A Vietnamese officier presents a gift to a resident as part of the event (Photo: qdnd.vn)



According to Tuyen, since its deployment at UNISFA, the unit has been organising the repair and maintenance of an arterial road with a length of more than 50km passing through the Amiet market and regularly rescuing bogged trucks. In the past month, the unit has organised the rescue of six UN vehicles and local people.

Within about five hours, Vietnamese officers offered their medical services and presented gifts to 168 people, detecting many suffering from chronic and infectious diseases. The gifts included daily living tools and items such as toothbrushes, laundry soap, notebooks, ballpoint pens, instant noodles, and clothes.Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Quang Tuyen from the unit affirmed that this humanitarian activity has strengthened the foreign diplomacy, expanded exchanges and cooperation with other units, and promoted the image of Vietnam's blue beret force, creating favourable conditions for the team to continue to successfully carry out their tasks in the area.

Vietnamplus