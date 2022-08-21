Vietnam’s great friend passes away

Raymonde Dien, a member of the French Communist Party and a symbol of the fight against the war by the French colonialists in Vietnam, passes away on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Born on May 13, 1929 in the western part of France, she is known by the Vietnamese and other peoples in the world for lying on the rail to block a train carrying tanks and other weapons to Indochina on February 23, 1950. Later, she joined other French communists in their support to the Vietnamese people in their fight against the French colonialists and US imperialists, for the struggle for peace for Vietnam.

On September 2, 2004, she was decorated with a Friendship Order by the Vietnamese state.

Even in her last days, she still joined various events on Vietnam, especially those in support of Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange.

Vietnamplus