Vietnamese, Singaporean leaders agree to foster cooperation across spheres

At the meeting between President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his host Singaporean counterpart Halimah Yacobh (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, Yacob emphasised the significance of Phuc’s visit, noting this is the first State visit to Singapore by a foreign leader after the Covid-19 broke out.

The host expressed her belief that the visit will contribute to raising the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership to a new high.

For his part, Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always wishes to boost the bilateral strategic partnership practically and effectively.

The leaders expressed their delight at the rapid and strong developments of the bilateral ties, especially after the establishment of the strategic partnership in 2013.

Mutual political trust has been consolidated and economic cooperation become a bright spot in the region, they said.

The two reached consensus on major cooperation orientations to mark the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, and 10 years of the strategic partnership in 2023.

Accordingly, the two countries will soon resume all-level delegation exchanges, maintain bilateral cooperation mechanisms to remove difficulties, and beef up cooperation in specific spheres.

They will focus on boosting economic links and pay attention to cooperation in such areas as digital economy, digital transformation, innovation, high-quality human resources development, and green, sustainable growth.

On this occasion, the leaders welcomed the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates which facilitates travelling and trade of the two countries, and contributes to socio-economic recovery and development in each nation.

They also consented to foster partnerships in other fields like education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange, as well as cooperation at regional and international forums.

President Phuc invited President Yacob and her spouse to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time. The Singaporean leader accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Vietnamplus