Vietnamese PM receives leaders of US companies in New York

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets with CEO of Warburg Pincus Charles Kaye in New York on May 15. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with CEO of Warburg Pincus Charles Kaye, PM Chinh noted that in the time ahead, it is necessary to improve the effectiveness of funding and focus on the key areas that can boost other fields.

He stressed Vietnam is investing efforts in developing strategic infrastructure, including digital and transport infrastructure, digital transformation, climate change fight, the capital market, and digital transition, calling on the private equity firm to promote sources of investment into Vietnam in these areas.

Clarifying the issues of Warburg Pincus’s concern like the cooperation capability of Vietnamese companies, macro-economic stability, infrastructure, and logistics, the PM affirmed that the Vietnamese Government is ready to hold dialogue with enterprises so as to field their questions and help them operate successfully in the country, which shows the mutual trust, sincerity, sense of responsibility, and win-win cooperation.

He also asked enterprises, including Warburg Pincus, to fully implement their commitments and directly liaise with relevant ministries and sectors of Vietnam to promote investment.

Kaye congratulated Vietnam on its success in surmounting the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years, noting that his firm is planning to increase investment in Vietnam and will assist the country to develop strongly in the future.

Receiving Brendan Duval, CEO of Glenfarne Group, PM Chinh welcomed the group’s interest in energy transition in Vietnam, and said that Vietnam is about to issue the Electricity Development Plan VIII, which includes adjustments to the planning for development of LNG power plants along the country’s coastal provinces. He said he hopes the group to invest in clean energy in Vietnam.

Duval, for his part, said the group operates modern and flexible LNG plants around the world, and in the long term, it hopes to contribute to the energy transition in Vietnam.

VNA