Vietnamese PM holds talks with German Chancellor

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold talks in Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh said the Chancellor's official visit to Vietnam on November 13 - 14 was of great importance to bringing the bilateral relations to a new phase of development, enhancing political trust, intensifying the strategic partnership, and strengthening cooperation in bilateral and multilateral aspects towards sustainable development and joint settlement of global issues.

Chancellor Scholz affirmed that Germany attaches importance to Vietnam’s position and role in its Indo-Pacific strategy and supports the strong promotion of traditional relations and cooperation.

The two leaders expressed their delight at the progress in the bilateral relations despite the Covid-19 pandemic’s impacts as seen in frequent meetings between senior leaders of Vietnam and Germany; the vigorous growth in bilateral investment and trade, which has turned Vietnam into the largest trading partner of Germany in Southeast Asia; and the recent signing of cooperation documents on defense, energy transition, and labor. They also highly valued bilateral collaboration in Covid-19 prevention and control.

PM Chinh thanked the German Government and people for their donation of the Covid-19 vaccine, which have helped Vietnam contain the pandemic, reopen borders, and recover the economy early. Meanwhile, Chancellor Scholz noted he was impressed with Vietnam’s recovery and dynamic economic development.

Regarding major directions and measures to comprehensively foster bilateral cooperation, the two sides agreed to increase the exchange of visits at all levels and through all channels such as the Parties, States, Governments, and parliaments while continuing to effectively carry out bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

They promised to encourage Vietnamese and German agencies and enterprises to continue fully and effectively implementing the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

The talks between Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh proposed the German parliament soon complete the ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); encourage German businesses to make and expand investment in Vietnam, especially in the fields matching their strength such as digital transformation, renewable energy, and strategic infrastructure development; prompt the European Commission to remove its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese aquatic products; and create favorable conditions for Vietnam’s agricultural and aquatic exports to the German market.

For his part, Chancellor Scholz noted the EVFTA is an important impulse for bilateral economic and trade links. He called on both countries to continue diversifying their economic relations and voiced his hope for the early ratification of the EVIPA.

He applauded Vietnam’s efforts to achieve a sustainable fishery sector, stressing that German enterprises are paying increasing attention to Vietnam, which boasts political stability and an optimal investment and business environment, especially in such areas as renewable energy, manufacturing industry, and infrastructure development.

Both host and guest agreed to expand the bilateral cooperation to other important spheres like science - technology, defense-security, health care - education, vocational training and labor.

Vietnam and Germany will step up coordination to jointly address global challenges such as food security and climate change response, and work with the G7 nations so that the parties concerned will soon reach a consensus on a political declaration on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) on the basis of guaranteeing harmonious interests, they said.

PM Chinh suggested the German Government to continue assisting and providing favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community to integrate successfully into the local society and contribute to Germany’s socio-economic development as well as the bilateral ties.

At the talks, the two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of common concern.

They affirmed that Vietnam and Germany will continue close coordination and mutual support at international forums and organizations, especially in promoting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s relations with Germany and the EU, and strengthening bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Asia - Europe Meeting (ASEM) and the United Nations.

The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and peacefully resolving disputes in accordance with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Following the talks, the two leaders met with the press to inform about the main outcomes of their talks.

