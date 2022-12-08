Vietnamese leaders receive Lao Deputy PM, Defence Minister

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong is greeting Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Laos Chansamone Chanyalath (Photo: VNA)





Speaking highly of the traditional cooperation between the two armies and the outcomes of the talks between the two defence ministers, the Party chief asked the two defence ministries to build on their past achievements, fulfill assigned political tasks, and effectively carry out the Protocol and cooperation plan.



He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Lao army and people will reap greater achievements and realise the Resolution adopted by the 11th National Party Congress.



Chanyalath, for his part, affirmed that Laos will work together with Vietnam to foster and pass on the special solidarity to later generations.



In any circumstance, the Lao Defence Ministry will work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to accomplish tasks assigned by the Parties, States and people of the two countries, he said. He also pledged to effectively implement cooperation agreements reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, the Protocol and cooperation plan between the two defence ministries.

Receiving the Lao guest, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of firmly defending the past revolutionary achievements together with Laos with the highest determination while deepening bilateral ties in a practical and effective manner in all areas.



Vietnam is willing to continue assisting Laos in its ability in all circumstances, together removing difficulties and obstacles, jointly building an independent and self-reliant economy that integrates into the global system for the sake of peace, stability and development of each country, contributing to maintaining peace in the region and the world, he said, adding that developing Vietnam-Laos defence cooperation is one of the top priorities of Vietnam.



The host suggested the two armies strengthen cooperation to improve defence capacity, jointly protect the borderline of the two countries for peace and stability, facilitate trade and investment, step up cooperation in personnel training, cyber security, digital transformation; logistics-technical cooperation, as well as effectively fight cross-border smuggling and drug crimes.



The Lao guest affirmed that Laos always treasures and wishes to develop the great friendship and special solidarity with Vietnam in all areas for the benefit of their people.



The Lao Defence Ministry will enhance cooperation with its Vietnamese counterpart to reinforce the special solidarity and friendship nurtured by the two countries' Parties, States and people, he said.

