Vietnamese, Indian groups cooperate in technology application

SOVICO cooperates with India's HCL Technologies Limited in technology research and application. (Photo: VNA)



The agreement covers various areas, including aviation, banking, insurance, retail sales, as well as fields of shared concern such as resources and asset management solutions, Internet of Thing (IoT), blockchain and data.

The signing took place within the framework of the ongoing official visit to India by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.Pham Khac Dung, Deputy General Director of SOVICO, said the cooperation will bring about a stride in research, development and application of technology to serve the goal of digital economic building in Vietnam as well as the country’s international integration.Chairman of Tech Mahindra Limited Anuj Bhalla said that the cooperation is expected to promote renovation in the technology ecosystem of SOVICO, and provide infrastructure solutions, thereby expanding the firm’s business opportunities.SOVICO is a leading investment group in Vietnam, specialising in providing international quality products and services in the areas of banking, finance, aviation and industry.

VNA