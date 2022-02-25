Vietnamese community in Ukraine keeps close watch on situation with calm

Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach (Photo: cand.com.vn)



The situation in the capital city of Kiev and major cities in Ukraine remains normal with no disturbances, the diplomat said on February 24.

He underlined that the embassy is closely monitoring all developments and is keeping close contact with relevant Ukrainian agencies.It also maintains regular contacts with the Vietnamese community and grasp their situation, he said, adding that currently, everyone is following the situation calmly.Ambassador Thach affirmed that the embassy will accompany and support the Vietnamese community in necessary circumstances to ensure the safety of all Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine.Anyone that needs help or wants to provide information about Vietnamese people in difficulty can contact the citizen protection hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine at 380 (63) 863 8999 or the hotline of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 84-981-848-484, he said.The same day, amid the current complicated developments in Ukraine, the Consular Department warned Vietnamese citizens not to travel to conflict areas, except for really necessary cases, while keeping a close eye on the situation and strictly following warnings and instructions given by local authorities and the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine to ensure the safety of life and property.

Vietnamplus