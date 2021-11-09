Vietnamese, Australian defence ministers hold talks

Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (Photo: VNA)



The two side will work to maintain consultation and dialogue mechanisms, exchange experience and deal with war consequences, while expanding collaboration in defence industry and cyber security.

Giang said despite Covid-19, Vietnam and Australia have enhanced their strategic partnership and the defence ties in particular, expressing his belief that outcomes of the talks will help to further expand the defence cooperation.The Minister used the occasion to thank the Australian Government and people for their valuable support to Vietnam, especially their Covid-19 vaccine commitment.He highlighted the Australian defence ministry’s assistance to Vietnam in transporting doctors, nurses and medical supplies of its level-2 field hospital to South Sudan. Giang called on Australia to continue supporting Vietnam in United Nations peacekeeping operations.Regarding multilateral cooperation, Giang lauded Australia’s contributions to regional mechanisms, particularly the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+).For his part, Dutton affirmed that Australia will continue the transportation of Vietnam’s level-2 field hospital to UN peacekeeping missions in 2022 as well as the transportation of forces in the years to come if conditions permit.He appreciated Vietnam’s support for upgrading the ASEAN-Australia relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and the ASEAN Chairman’s Statement at the recent ASEAN-Australia Summit.At the talks, the Vietnamese side noted its support for the second ASEAN - Australia Defence Ministers Informal Meeting, and pledged to make more contributions to the ADMM+ Experts’ Working Group on Military Medicine under the co-chairmanship of Australia and Brunei for 2021-2023.Giang invited Dutton to pay an official visit to Vietnam. The Australian minister accepted the invitation with pleasure.